New Analyst Forecast: $APP Given $470.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APP. James Callahan from Piper Sandler set a price target of 470.0 for APP.

$APP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $APP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $470.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Callahan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $470.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a target price of $436.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $650.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Matthew Thornton from FBN Securities set a target price of $385.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $560.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Arete Research set a target price of $200.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $538.0 on 02/27/2025

$APP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APP stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/28, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/16, 04/14.

on 05/28, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/16, 04/14. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 04/07, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

$APP Insider Trading Activity

$APP insiders have traded $APP stock on the open market 362 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 362 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERALD Y CHEN has made 0 purchases and 72 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $405,821,104 .

. ARASH ADAM FOROUGHI (CEO & Chairperson) has made 0 purchases and 105 sales selling 280,000 shares for an estimated $107,024,624 .

. VASILY SHIKIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 136 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $49,105,153 .

. VICTORIA VALENZUELA (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 13,184 shares for an estimated $4,875,335 .

. CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $4,237,396 .

. MATTHEW STUMPF (Chief Financial Officer (CFO)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,714 shares for an estimated $4,108,994 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 4,070 shares for an estimated $1,663,702 .

. BARBARA MESSING has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $573,691.

$APP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 588 institutional investors add shares of $APP stock to their portfolio, and 547 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.