New Analyst Forecast: $APLS Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APLS. Colleen Kusy from Baird set a price target of 50.0 for APLS.

$APLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APLS recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $APLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Colleen Kusy from Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Judah Frommer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $26.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $29.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $41.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho set a target price of $20.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Ryan Deschner from Raymond James set a target price of $52.0 on 05/09/2025

$APLS Insider Trading Activity

$APLS insiders have traded $APLS stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CEDRIC FRANCOIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 161,747 shares for an estimated $3,488,720 .

. DAVID O. WATSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,788 shares for an estimated $421,199 .

. NUR NICHOLSON (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,918 shares for an estimated $208,737 .

. ADAM J. TOWNSEND (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,219 shares for an estimated $187,560 .

. PASCAL DESCHATELETS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,524 shares for an estimated $166,975 .

. TIMOTHY EUGENE SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,364 shares for an estimated $161,901 .

. KAREN LEWIS (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,356 shares for an estimated $101,199 .

. MARK JEFFREY DELONG (Chief Business & Strat Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,359 shares for an estimated $100,608 .

. JAMES GEORGE CHOPAS (VP/Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,994 shares for an estimated $59,309 .

. CAROLINE BAUMAL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,853 shares for an estimated $55,512

JEFFREY EISELE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,569 shares for an estimated $47,486.

$APLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $APLS stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

