New Analyst Forecast: $APLS Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APLS. Colleen Kusy from Baird set a price target of 50.0 for APLS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APLS forecast page.
$APLS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APLS recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $APLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Colleen Kusy from Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 07/18/2025
- Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 07/16/2025
- Judah Frommer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $26.0 on 07/02/2025
- Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $29.0 on 06/02/2025
- Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $41.0 on 05/22/2025
- Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho set a target price of $20.0 on 05/14/2025
- Ryan Deschner from Raymond James set a target price of $52.0 on 05/09/2025
$APLS Insider Trading Activity
$APLS insiders have traded $APLS stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CEDRIC FRANCOIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 161,747 shares for an estimated $3,488,720.
- DAVID O. WATSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,788 shares for an estimated $421,199.
- NUR NICHOLSON (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,918 shares for an estimated $208,737.
- ADAM J. TOWNSEND (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,219 shares for an estimated $187,560.
- PASCAL DESCHATELETS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,524 shares for an estimated $166,975.
- TIMOTHY EUGENE SULLIVAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,364 shares for an estimated $161,901.
- KAREN LEWIS (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,356 shares for an estimated $101,199.
- MARK JEFFREY DELONG (Chief Business & Strat Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,359 shares for an estimated $100,608.
- JAMES GEORGE CHOPAS (VP/Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,994 shares for an estimated $59,309.
- CAROLINE BAUMAL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,853 shares for an estimated $55,512
- JEFFREY EISELE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,569 shares for an estimated $47,486.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$APLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $APLS stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 3,006,980 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,762,652
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,220,977 shares (+119.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,572,766
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,451,223 shares (+86.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,738,247
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC added 1,432,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,324,401
- CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP removed 1,285,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,109,511
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,267,958 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,730,241
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 1,013,500 shares (+2879.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,165,245
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.