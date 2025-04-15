New Analyst Forecast: $APLD Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APLD. Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright set a price target of 7.0 for APLD.

$APLD Insider Trading Activity

$APLD insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WES CUMMINS (CEO; Chairman) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,839,999

RICHARD N NOTTENBURG has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 119,369 shares for an estimated $1,022,668 .

. DOUGLAS S MILLER sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $80,130

$APLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $APLD stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

