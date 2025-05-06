New Analyst Forecast: $APG Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APG. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $APG.

$APG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

$APG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

$APG Insider Trading Activity

$APG insiders have traded $APG stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E LILLIE has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $18,698,636 .

. IAN G H ASHKEN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $14,933,463 .

. MARTIN E FRANKLIN sold 199,678 shares for an estimated $7,016,684

$APG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $APG stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

