APG

New Analyst Forecast: $APG Given $40.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APG. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 40.0 for APG.

$APG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $APG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.335.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $34.67 on 06/27/2025
  • Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.67 on 06/24/2025
  • Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $34.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Jasper Bibb from Truist Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $28.0 on 04/14/2025

$APG Insider Trading Activity

$APG insiders have traded $APG stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES E LILLIE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $20,174,291.
  • IAN G H ASHKEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $13,976,794.
  • LOUIS LAMBERT (SVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 7,096 shares for an estimated $292,568

$APG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $APG stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

