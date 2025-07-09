New Analyst Forecast: $APG Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APG. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 40.0 for APG.
$APG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $APG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.335.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 07/09/2025
- Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $34.67 on 06/27/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.67 on 06/24/2025
- Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $34.0 on 05/22/2025
- Jasper Bibb from Truist Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 05/22/2025
- Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 05/22/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $28.0 on 04/14/2025
$APG Insider Trading Activity
$APG insiders have traded $APG stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES E LILLIE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $20,174,291.
- IAN G H ASHKEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $13,976,794.
- LOUIS LAMBERT (SVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 7,096 shares for an estimated $292,568
$APG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $APG stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 6,192,304 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,436,791
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 3,903,632 shares (+78.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,593,880
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,107,924 shares (+603.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,139,362
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,906,783 shares (+75.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,946,560
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 2,877,685 shares (+479614.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,906,015
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,277,961 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,459,885
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,495,268 shares (+114.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,470,783
