New Analyst Forecast: $APD Given $344.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APD. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 344.0 for APD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APD forecast page.

$APD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APD recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $APD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $344.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $320.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $290.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Duffy Fischer from Barclays set a target price of $325.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $282.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $320.0 on 04/09/2025

$APD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APD stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 03/07.

on 04/09, 03/07. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$APD Insider Trading Activity

$APD insiders have traded $APD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IVO BOLS (President, Europe & Africa) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $5,648,760

SEAN D MAJOR (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,419,570

MELISSA N. SCHAEFFER (Exec Vice President and CFO) sold 3,233 shares for an estimated $993,565

VICTORIA BRIFO (Exec VP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,362 shares for an estimated $745,966

BRIAN GALOVICH (Exec VP, CIO) sold 2,089 shares for an estimated $659,685

FRANCESCO MAIONE (President, Americas) sold 2,016 shares for an estimated $616,896

AHMED HABABOU (President, Middle East & India) sold 1,608 shares for an estimated $495,215

KURT LEFEVERE (President, Asia) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $474,255

WILBUR MOK (President, Equip. Businesses) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $410,644

WALTER L. NELSON (Sr. VP, Glob Helium & Rare Gas) sold 589 shares for an estimated $181,706

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 766 institutional investors add shares of $APD stock to their portfolio, and 814 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.