New Analyst Forecast: $APAM Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APAM. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $APAM.

$APAM insiders have traded $APAM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

SAMUEL BENTSON SELLERS (Executive Vice President) sold 6,801 shares for an estimated $300,868

GREGORY K RAMIREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 5,905 shares for an estimated $254,845

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $APAM stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

