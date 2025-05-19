New Analyst Forecast: $APAM Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APAM. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $APAM.
$APAM Insider Trading Activity
$APAM insiders have traded $APAM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMUEL BENTSON SELLERS (Executive Vice President) sold 6,801 shares for an estimated $300,868
- GREGORY K RAMIREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 5,905 shares for an estimated $254,845
$APAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $APAM stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 497,356 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,446,619
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 424,445 shares (+3362.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,595,799
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 381,210 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,905,311
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 284,103 shares (-70.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,108,427
- HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 253,438 shares (+67047.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,909,425
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 249,569 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,758,147
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 248,385 shares (-2.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,711,853
