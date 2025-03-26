New Analyst Forecast: $APA Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APA. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 22.0 for APA.
$APA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $APA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 03/26/2025
- Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $30.0 on 11/15/2024
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 10/01/2024
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.5 on 10/01/2024
$APA Insider Trading Activity
$APA insiders have traded $APA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIET S ELLIS purchased 4,391 shares for an estimated $100,026
$APA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $APA stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,937,954 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,017,357
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 3,287,372 shares (-92.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,905,419
- SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 3,013,953 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,592,174
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,830,175 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,258,740
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,783,626 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,183,924
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,730,086 shares (+190.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,947,685
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,540,055 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,559,869
