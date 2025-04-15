New Analyst Forecast: $APA Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APA. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 20.0 for APA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APA forecast page.

$APA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $30.0 on 11/15/2024

$APA Insider Trading Activity

$APA insiders have traded $APA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHANSOO JOUNG purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,368,615

JULIET S ELLIS purchased 4,391 shares for an estimated $100,026

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $APA stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.