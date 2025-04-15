Stocks
APA

New Analyst Forecast: $APA Given $20.0 Price Target

April 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APA. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 20.0 for APA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APA forecast page.

$APA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $30.0 on 11/15/2024

$APA Insider Trading Activity

$APA insiders have traded $APA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHANSOO JOUNG purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,368,615
  • JULIET S ELLIS purchased 4,391 shares for an estimated $100,026

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $APA stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

APA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.