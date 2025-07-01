New Analyst Forecast: $AOUT Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AOUT. Mark Smith from Lake Street set a price target of 19.0 for AOUT.
$AOUT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $AOUT stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 429,315 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,542,760
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 274,101 shares (+323.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,333,068
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 212,241 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,580,850
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 148,950 shares (+337.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,811,232
- CAPTION MANAGEMENT, LLC added 95,183 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,157,425
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 79,869 shares (+307.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $971,207
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC added 73,613 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,121,862
