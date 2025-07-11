New Analyst Forecast: $AOSL Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AOSL. Craig Ellis from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 35.0 for AOSL.

$AOSL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AOSL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AOSL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Ellis from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $32.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $18.0 on 04/17/2025

$AOSL Insider Trading Activity

$AOSL insiders have traded $AOSL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AOSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BING XUE (EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,087 shares for an estimated $87,251.

$AOSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $AOSL stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

