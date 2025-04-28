New Analyst Forecast: $AON Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AON. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $AON.

$AON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AON in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

$AON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AON stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

$AON Insider Trading Activity

$AON insiders have traded $AON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA STEVENS (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 1,275 shares for an estimated $494,294

MINDY F. SIMON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 650 shares for an estimated $256,320

$AON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 530 institutional investors add shares of $AON stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.