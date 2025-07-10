New Analyst Forecast: $AOMR Given $10.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AOMR. Doug Harter from UBS set a price target of 10.5 for AOMR.

$AOMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AOMR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AOMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $10.5 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Randy Binner from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Matthew Erdner from Jones Trading set a target price of $10.5 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 03/05/2025

$AOMR Insider Trading Activity

$AOMR insiders have traded $AOMR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AOMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON sold 452,659 shares for an estimated $4,413,425

$AOMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $AOMR stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

