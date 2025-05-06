Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $ANTX Given $2.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANTX. Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities set a price target of 2.0 for ANTX.

$ANTX Insider Trading Activity

$ANTX insiders have traded $ANTX stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBIN SHANE READNOUR has made 14 purchases buying 335,000 shares for an estimated $405,520 and 0 sales.
  • ERIC EASOM (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $49,970
  • JOSEPH S ZAKRZEWSKI has made 3 purchases buying 27,000 shares for an estimated $27,846 and 0 sales.
  • JOSHUA M EIZEN (See Remarks) sold 9,663 shares for an estimated $12,958
  • SANJAY CHANDA (Chief Development Officer) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $3,965
  • LUCY DAY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $3,965
  • STEPHEN DAVID PRIOR (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 2,029 shares for an estimated $2,720

$ANTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $ANTX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

