ANNX

New Analyst Forecast: $ANNX Given 'Buy' Rating

May 13, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

May 13, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANNX. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ANNX.

$ANNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANNX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
  • Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

$ANNX Insider Trading Activity

$ANNX insiders have traded $ANNX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TED YEDNOCK (EVP & CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,128 shares for an estimated $29,615.
  • JENNIFER LEW (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,698 shares for an estimated $25,505.
  • MICHAEL OVERDORF (EVP & CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,043 shares for an estimated $23,783.
  • WILLIAM H. CARSON purchased 3,200 shares for an estimated $17,056
  • DEAN RICHARD ARTIS (EVP & CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 5,515 shares for an estimated $16,379
  • JAMIE DANANBERG (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 5,521 shares for an estimated $16,342
  • DOUGLAS LOVE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 5,021 shares for an estimated $14,811

$ANNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $ANNX stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

