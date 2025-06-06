New Analyst Forecast: $ANL Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANL. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ANL.

$ANL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $ANL stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,025 shares (-30.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,100

UBS GROUP AG added 4,674 shares (+467400.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,394

MORGAN STANLEY added 19 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38

CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

