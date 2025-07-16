New Analyst Forecast: $ANGO Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANGO. Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 16.0 for ANGO.

$ANGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANGO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ANGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $17.0 on 07/16/2025

$ANGO Insider Trading Activity

$ANGO insiders have traded $ANGO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WARREN JR NIGHAN (SVP Quality and Regulatory) sold 4,060 shares for an estimated $49,978

$ANGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $ANGO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

