New Analyst Forecast: $ANGO Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANGO. Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 16.0 for ANGO.
$ANGO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANGO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ANGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $17.0 on 07/16/2025
- Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $16.0 on 07/16/2025
$ANGO Insider Trading Activity
$ANGO insiders have traded $ANGO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WARREN JR NIGHAN (SVP Quality and Regulatory) sold 4,060 shares for an estimated $49,978
$ANGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $ANGO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,222,000 shares (+140.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,474,580
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 928,657 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,720,089
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 922,996 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,666,932
- BASTION ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 654,826 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,148,816
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 612,910 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,755,224
- PIER CAPITAL, LLC added 493,991 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,638,575
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 483,049 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,535,830
