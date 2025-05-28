New Analyst Forecast: $ANF Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANF. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ANF.

$ANF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

$ANF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ANF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $170.0 on 03/05/2025

$ANF Insider Trading Activity

$ANF insiders have traded $ANF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUZANNE M COULTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,670 shares for an estimated $1,559,453 .

. GREGORY J HENCHEL (SVP, Gen Cnsl & Secy) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,503,300

SCOTT D. LIPESKY (EVP and COO) sold 8,605 shares for an estimated $1,292,471

SAMIR DESAI (EVP;Chief Digital&Tech Officer) sold 5,926 shares for an estimated $880,070

KENNETH B. ROBINSON sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $177,914

$ANF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of $ANF stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

