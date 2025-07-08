New Analyst Forecast: $ANET Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANET. Arista Networks gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ANET.

$ANET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANET in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Arista Networks issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

$ANET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANET recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ANET in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Nispel from Arista Networks set a target price of $115.0 on 06/26/2025

$ANET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ANET stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 05/29, 04/08, 02/13, 01/13.

on 05/29, 04/08, 02/13, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/31, 01/28.

$ANET Insider Trading Activity

$ANET insiders have traded $ANET stock on the open market 170 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 170 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAYSHREE ULLAL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,100,061 shares for an estimated $111,448,118 .

. KENNETH DUDA (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) has made 0 purchases and 84 sales selling 696,000 shares for an estimated $62,335,531 .

. MARC TAXAY (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 51,848 shares for an estimated $4,593,257 .

. CHARLES H GIANCARLO has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $4,437,799 .

. JOHN F MCCOOL (Chief Platform Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,978 shares for an estimated $3,318,675 .

. KELLY BODNAR BATTLES has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,980 shares for an estimated $261,588 .

. YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 504 shares for an estimated $53,389.

$ANET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $ANET stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

