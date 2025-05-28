New Analyst Forecast: $ANET Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANET. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ANET.

$ANET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANET in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ANET, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ANET forecast page.

$ANET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ANET stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/08, 02/13, 01/13.

on 04/08, 02/13, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/31, 01/28.

on 01/31, 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ANET Insider Trading Activity

$ANET insiders have traded $ANET stock on the open market 172 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 172 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH DUDA (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) has made 0 purchases and 96 sales selling 960,000 shares for an estimated $93,452,594 .

. JAYSHREE ULLAL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 138,351 shares for an estimated $12,988,491 .

. MARC TAXAY (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 54,508 shares for an estimated $5,689,550 .

. CHARLES H GIANCARLO has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $4,654,846 .

. JOHN F MCCOOL (Chief Platform Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 35,266 shares for an estimated $3,349,981 .

. KELLY BODNAR BATTLES has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,980 shares for an estimated $261,588 .

. YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 504 shares for an estimated $53,389.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ANET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ANET stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

