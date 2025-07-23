New Analyst Forecast: $ANEB Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANEB. Maxim Group gave a rating of 'Hold' for $ANEB.margin: 24px 0;
$ANEB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $ANEB stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 158,967 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,657
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 114,077 shares (+124.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,300
- KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 59,662 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,560
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 50,509 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,661
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 47,954 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,340
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 23,162 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,110
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 20,775 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,007
