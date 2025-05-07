New Analyst Forecast: $ANDE Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANDE. Benjamin Mayhew from BMO Capital set a price target of 45.0 for ANDE.

$ANDE Insider Trading Activity

$ANDE insiders have traded $ANDE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH E MCNEELY (Group President - ANI) sold 2,382 shares for an estimated $113,685

WESTON HEIDE (Executive VP, Agribusiness) sold 800 shares for an estimated $38,400

$ANDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $ANDE stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

