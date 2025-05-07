New Analyst Forecast: $ANAB Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANAB. Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a price target of 54.0 for ANAB.

$ANAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANAB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ANAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $54.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $25.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Emily Bodnar from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $19.0 on 12/11/2024

$ANAB Insider Trading Activity

$ANAB insiders have traded $ANAB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 3 purchases buying 85,098 shares for an estimated $1,099,642 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HOLLINGS RENTON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,000

$ANAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $ANAB stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

