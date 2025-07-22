New Analyst Forecast: $AMZN Given $265.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMZN. Laura Martin from Needham set a price target of 265.0 for AMZN.

$AMZN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 39 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $265.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $244.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $260.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $255.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $250.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $300.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $235.0 on 07/10/2025

$AMZN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 29 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AMZN Insider Trading Activity

$AMZN insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 14,233,195 shares for an estimated $3,190,035,927 .

. DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 60,732 shares for an estimated $13,374,022 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,730 shares for an estimated $9,644,805 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,656 shares for an estimated $8,586,325 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 36,163 shares for an estimated $7,575,082 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,370 shares for an estimated $6,840,174 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,528 shares for an estimated $2,506,235 .

. KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $210,680

$AMZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,780 institutional investors add shares of $AMZN stock to their portfolio, and 2,308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

