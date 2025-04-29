New Analyst Forecast: $AMWD Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMWD. An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 75.0 for AMWD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMWD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMWD forecast page.

$AMWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMWD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AMWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $118.0 on 11/27/2024

$AMWD Insider Trading Activity

$AMWD insiders have traded $AMWD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SCOTT CULBRETH (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $633,685 .

. JAMES G DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $474,551.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $AMWD stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.