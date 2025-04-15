Stocks
AMTM

New Analyst Forecast: $AMTM Given $24.0 Price Target

April 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMTM. Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a price target of 24.0 for AMTM.

$AMTM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMTM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMTM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AMTM Insider Trading Activity

$AMTM insiders have traded $AMTM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEVEN J. DEMETRIOU (Executive Chair) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,080,699
  • BARBARA LOUGHRAN purchased 4,600 shares for an estimated $97,635

