New Analyst Forecast: $AMTM Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMTM. Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a price target of 24.0 for AMTM.

$AMTM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMTM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMTM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 10/31.

$AMTM Insider Trading Activity

$AMTM insiders have traded $AMTM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J. DEMETRIOU (Executive Chair) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,080,699

BARBARA LOUGHRAN purchased 4,600 shares for an estimated $97,635

