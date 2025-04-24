New Analyst Forecast: $AMTB Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMTB. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $AMTB.
$AMTB Insider Trading Activity
$AMTB insiders have traded $AMTB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOWARD A. LEVINE (See remarks) sold 3,628 shares for an estimated $83,580
$AMTB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $AMTB stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 443,445 shares (+72.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,937,602
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 395,687 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,867,345
- STATE STREET CORP added 272,456 shares (+33.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,105,738
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 268,486 shares (+40.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,016,771
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 260,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,826,600
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 247,145 shares (+71.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,538,519
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 246,690 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,528,322
