New Analyst Forecast: $AMTB Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMTB. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $AMTB.

$AMTB Insider Trading Activity

$AMTB insiders have traded $AMTB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD A. LEVINE (See remarks) sold 3,628 shares for an estimated $83,580

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $AMTB stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.