AMT

New Analyst Forecast: $AMT Given 'Outperform' Rating

April 25, 2025 — 04:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMT. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $AMT.

$AMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025
  • JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/10/2024
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

$AMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $236.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Benjamin Swinbure from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 03/31/2025
  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $223.0 on 03/21/2025
  • Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 01/27/2025
  • Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $236.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $245.0 on 10/29/2024

$AMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AMT Insider Trading Activity

$AMT insiders have traded $AMT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RODNEY M SMITH (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,135 shares for an estimated $6,143,370.
  • PAMELA D A REEVE sold 4,971 shares for an estimated $1,008,963
  • SANJAY GOEL (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $863,680

$AMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 734 institutional investors add shares of $AMT stock to their portfolio, and 977 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

