New Analyst Forecast: $AMT Given $250.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMT. Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a price target of 250.0 for AMT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMT forecast page.
$AMT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $237.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 05/01/2025
- Benjamin Swinbure from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 03/31/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $223.0 on 03/21/2025
- Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 01/27/2025
$AMT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$AMT Insider Trading Activity
$AMT insiders have traded $AMT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RODNEY M SMITH (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,135 shares for an estimated $6,143,370.
- PAMELA D A REEVE sold 4,971 shares for an estimated $1,008,963
- SANJAY GOEL (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $863,680
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 786 institutional investors add shares of $AMT stock to their portfolio, and 978 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 3,437,602 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $630,490,582
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 3,421,413 shares (+66.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,521,358
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,296,432 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $604,598,593
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,032,005 shares (+160.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $556,100,037
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,707,042 shares (+70.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,498,573
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 2,305,410 shares (-63.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $422,835,248
- ADELANTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,163,673 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,429,264
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.