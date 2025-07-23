New Analyst Forecast: $AMT Given $245.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMT. Tim Long from Barclays set a price target of 245.0 for AMT.
$AMT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMT recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $AMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $245.0 on 07/23/2025
- Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 07/08/2025
- Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 05/01/2025
- Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 04/30/2025
- Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $260.0 on 04/30/2025
- Ric Prentiss from Raymond James set a target price of $251.0 on 04/30/2025
- Gregory Williams from TD Cowen set a target price of $241.0 on 04/30/2025
$AMT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
$AMT Insider Trading Activity
$AMT insiders have traded $AMT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RODNEY M SMITH (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,568 shares for an estimated $3,143,017.
- PAMELA D A REEVE sold 4,971 shares for an estimated $1,008,963
- SANJAY GOEL (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $863,680
$AMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 823 institutional investors add shares of $AMT stock to their portfolio, and 864 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,560,492 shares (+54.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $774,763,059
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 3,550,876 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $772,670,617
- AKRE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,914,221 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $634,134,489
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,309,627 shares (+39.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $502,574,835
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,885,501 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $410,285,017
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,752,691 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,385,561
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,691,378 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $373,828,365
