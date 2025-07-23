New Analyst Forecast: $AMT Given $245.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMT. Tim Long from Barclays set a price target of 245.0 for AMT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMT forecast page.

$AMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMT recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $AMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $245.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $260.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Ric Prentiss from Raymond James set a target price of $251.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Gregory Williams from TD Cowen set a target price of $241.0 on 04/30/2025

$AMT Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $AMT Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $AMT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AMT Insider Trading Activity

$AMT insiders have traded $AMT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODNEY M SMITH (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,568 shares for an estimated $3,143,017 .

. PAMELA D A REEVE sold 4,971 shares for an estimated $1,008,963

SANJAY GOEL (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $863,680

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 823 institutional investors add shares of $AMT stock to their portfolio, and 864 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.