Stocks
AMRZ

New Analyst Forecast: $AMRZ Given $57.0 Price Target

July 15, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMRZ. Adrian Huerta from JP Morgan set a price target of 57.0 for AMRZ.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMRZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMRZ forecast page.

$AMRZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMRZ recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $AMRZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Adrian Huerta from JP Morgan set a target price of $57.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Pujarini Ghosh from Bernstein set a target price of $62.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $57.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Arnaud Lehmann from B of A Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Anthony Codling from RBC Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Cedar Ekblom from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 06/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AMRZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.