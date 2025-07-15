New Analyst Forecast: $AMRZ Given $57.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMRZ. Adrian Huerta from JP Morgan set a price target of 57.0 for AMRZ.
$AMRZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMRZ recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $AMRZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Adrian Huerta from JP Morgan set a target price of $57.0 on 07/15/2025
- Pujarini Ghosh from Bernstein set a target price of $62.0 on 07/10/2025
- Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $57.0 on 07/01/2025
- Arnaud Lehmann from B of A Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 06/26/2025
- Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 06/24/2025
- Anthony Codling from RBC Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 06/24/2025
- Cedar Ekblom from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 06/24/2025
