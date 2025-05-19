New Analyst Forecast: $AMR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMR. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AMR.

$AMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$AMR Insider Trading Activity

$AMR insiders have traded $AMR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH S. COURTIS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,621 shares for an estimated $2,429,301.

$AMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $AMR stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

