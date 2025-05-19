Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $AMR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMR. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AMR.

$AMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$AMR Insider Trading Activity

$AMR insiders have traded $AMR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KENNETH S. COURTIS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,621 shares for an estimated $2,429,301.

$AMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $AMR stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 604,791 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,750,072
  • JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 144,971 shares (+35532.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,157,617
  • GENDELL JEFFREY L removed 134,341 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,826,210
  • VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 116,948 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,647,737
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 75,631 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,472,782
  • DALAL STREET, LLC removed 72,635 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,097,533
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 67,854 shares (-56.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,498,713

