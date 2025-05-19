New Analyst Forecast: $AMR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMR. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AMR.
$AMR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$AMR Insider Trading Activity
$AMR insiders have traded $AMR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH S. COURTIS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,621 shares for an estimated $2,429,301.
$AMR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $AMR stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 604,791 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,750,072
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 144,971 shares (+35532.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,157,617
- GENDELL JEFFREY L removed 134,341 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,826,210
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 116,948 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,647,737
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 75,631 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,472,782
- DALAL STREET, LLC removed 72,635 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,097,533
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 67,854 shares (-56.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,498,713
