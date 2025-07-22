Stocks
AMR

New Analyst Forecast: $AMR Given $173.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

July 22, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMR. Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 173.0 for AMR.

$AMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $141.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $173.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 07/01/2025
$AMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $AMR stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 604,791 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,750,072
  • JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 144,971 shares (+35532.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,157,617
  • GENDELL JEFFREY L removed 134,341 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,826,210
  • VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 116,948 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,647,737
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 75,631 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,472,782
  • DALAL STREET, LLC removed 72,635 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,097,533
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 67,854 shares (-56.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,498,713

