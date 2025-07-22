New Analyst Forecast: $AMR Given $173.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMR. Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 173.0 for AMR.

$AMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $141.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $173.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 07/01/2025

$AMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $AMR stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

