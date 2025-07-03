Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $AMPY Given 'Buy' Rating

July 03, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMPY. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AMPY.

$AMPY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025
  • Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

$AMPY Insider Trading Activity

$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CLINT D COGHILL has made 4 purchases buying 454,000 shares for an estimated $1,547,690 and 0 sales.
  • CHRISTOPHER W. HAMM purchased 77,176 shares for an estimated $283,235
  • TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750
  • JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750
  • MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600
  • DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400
  • DANIEL FURBEE (SEE REMARKS) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $29,747
  • ERIC EDWARD DULANY (SEE REMARKS) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $20,083

$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

