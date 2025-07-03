New Analyst Forecast: $AMPY Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMPY. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AMPY.

$AMPY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

$AMPY Insider Trading Activity

$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLINT D COGHILL has made 4 purchases buying 454,000 shares for an estimated $1,547,690 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER W. HAMM purchased 77,176 shares for an estimated $283,235

TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750

JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750

MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600

DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

DANIEL FURBEE (SEE REMARKS) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $29,747

ERIC EDWARD DULANY (SEE REMARKS) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $20,083

$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.