New Analyst Forecast: $AMPX Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMPX. Christopher Souther from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 10.0 for AMPX.

$AMPX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMPX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMPX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Souther from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer set a target price of $15.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Chip Moore from Roth MKM set a target price of $6.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $10.0 on 01/21/2025

$AMPX Insider Trading Activity

$AMPX insiders have traded $AMPX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KANG SUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,139 shares for an estimated $277,354 .

. SANDRA WALLACH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,737 shares for an estimated $123,953 .

. CONSTANTIN IONEL STEFAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,432 shares for an estimated $77,935 .

. JONATHAN BORNSTEIN (President of Amprius Lab) sold 13,527 shares for an estimated $42,382

$AMPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $AMPX stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

