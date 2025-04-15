New Analyst Forecast: $AMN Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMN. Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a price target of 25.0 for AMN.

$AMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $25.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Constantine Davides from JMP Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 10/22/2024

$AMN Insider Trading Activity

$AMN insiders have traded $AMN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY R KNUDSON (CFO) sold 2,461 shares for an estimated $90,810

$AMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $AMN stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

