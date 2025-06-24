New Analyst Forecast: $AMLX Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMLX. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Hold' for $AMLX.

$AMLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMLX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

$AMLX Insider Trading Activity

$AMLX insiders have traded $AMLX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA B COHEN (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,407 shares for an estimated $160,371 .

. JUSTIN B. KLEE (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,411 shares for an estimated $160,242 .

. GINA MAZZARIELLO (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,650 shares for an estimated $62,960 .

. CAMILLE L BEDROSIAN (Chief Medical Officer) sold 12,425 shares for an estimated $43,082

JAMES M FRATES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,896 shares for an estimated $37,805

BERNHARDT G ZEIHER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $37,005

$AMLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $AMLX stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

