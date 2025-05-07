New Analyst Forecast: $AMLX Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMLX. Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners set a price target of 10.0 for AMLX.

$AMLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMLX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AMLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners set a target price of $10.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 11/18/2024

$AMLX Insider Trading Activity

$AMLX insiders have traded $AMLX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA B COHEN (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,407 shares for an estimated $160,371 .

. JUSTIN B. KLEE (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,411 shares for an estimated $160,242 .

. CAMILLE L BEDROSIAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,846 shares for an estimated $73,089 .

. GINA MAZZARIELLO (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,650 shares for an estimated $62,960 .

. JAMES M FRATES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,896 shares for an estimated $37,805

BERNHARDT G ZEIHER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $37,005

$AMLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $AMLX stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

