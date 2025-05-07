New Analyst Forecast: $AMH Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMH. Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a price target of 41.0 for AMH.

$AMH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $41.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $43.0 on 01/01/2025

on 01/01/2025 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $42.0 on 11/11/2024

$AMH Insider Trading Activity

$AMH insiders have traded $AMH stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARA H. VOGT-LOWELL (CAO & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $1,658,025 .

. JACK E CORRIGAN has made 11 purchases buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $256,686 and 2 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,332,963 .

and 2 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated . BRYAN SMITH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,512,000

BRIAN REITZ (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,714 shares for an estimated $235,527

DOUGLAS N BENHAM has made 2 purchases buying 3,949 shares for an estimated $96,680 and 0 sales.

$AMH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $AMH stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

