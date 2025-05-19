New Analyst Forecast: $AMG Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMG. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $AMG.
$AMG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $AMG stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 960,158 shares (+314.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $161,335,348
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ removed 222,716 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,422,969
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 217,297 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,512,414
- EMPIRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 190,360 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,986,190
- INVESCO LTD. removed 133,402 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,415,538
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 91,819 shares (+210.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,979,169
- LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. removed 76,900 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,921,507
