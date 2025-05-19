New Analyst Forecast: $AME Given $212.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AME. Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 212.0 for AME.

$AME Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$AME Insider Trading Activity

$AME insiders have traded $AME stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY J CIAMPITTI (PRES. - ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS) sold 16,210 shares for an estimated $3,193,528

EMANUELA SPERANZA (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,747 shares for an estimated $1,321,727 .

. STEVEN W KOHLHAGEN sold 1,320 shares for an estimated $250,027

THOMAS A AMATO sold 710 shares for an estimated $125,414

$AME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $AME stock to their portfolio, and 448 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

