New Analyst Forecast: $AME Given $212.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AME. Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 212.0 for AME.
$AME Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$AME Insider Trading Activity
$AME insiders have traded $AME stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TONY J CIAMPITTI (PRES. - ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS) sold 16,210 shares for an estimated $3,193,528
- EMANUELA SPERANZA (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,747 shares for an estimated $1,321,727.
- STEVEN W KOHLHAGEN sold 1,320 shares for an estimated $250,027
- THOMAS A AMATO sold 710 shares for an estimated $125,414
$AME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $AME stock to their portfolio, and 448 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,514,446 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $604,976,734
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,947,831 shares (+127.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $335,299,628
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,908,742 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $328,570,847
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,755,900 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $302,260,626
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,020,994 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $175,753,907
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 716,849 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,398,386
- UBS GROUP AG added 680,605 shares (+105.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,159,344
