New Analyst Forecast: $AMD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMD. Bank of America Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AMD.

$AMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMD in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMD forecast page.

$AMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vivek Arya from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $160.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $140.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $175.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 02/05/2025

$AMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 9 times. They made 9 purchases worth up to $135,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 03/05 and 0 sales.

on 03/31, 03/05 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

on 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AMD Insider Trading Activity

$AMD insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA T SU (Chair, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 156,496 shares for an estimated $22,422,108 .

. FORREST EUGENE NORROD (EVP & GM DESG) sold 40,540 shares for an estimated $5,743,301

MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $3,425,361 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 4,645 shares for an estimated $499,616

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,060 institutional investors add shares of $AMD stock to their portfolio, and 1,331 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.