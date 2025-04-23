New Analyst Forecast: $AMCR Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMCR. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $AMCR.
$AMCR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMCR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/27/2024
$AMCR Insider Trading Activity
$AMCR insiders have traded $AMCR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER KONIECZNY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,004,780
- ARUN NAYAR has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $995,000 and 0 sales.
- ACHAL AGARWAL has made 5 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $504,793 and 0 sales.
- NICHOLAS T. LONG sold 7,230 shares for an estimated $76,276
- ANDREA E. BERTONE sold 6,138 shares for an estimated $64,755
$AMCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $AMCR stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&G PLC added 9,433,319 shares (+18.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,767,531
- UBS GROUP AG added 8,870,263 shares (+198.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,469,174
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 6,545,689 shares (+303.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,594,933
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 5,614,233 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,829,932
- NORGES BANK removed 4,645,660 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,715,660
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,565,395 shares (-40.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,960,366
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 4,462,367 shares (+474.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,990,873
