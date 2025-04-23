New Analyst Forecast: $AMCR Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMCR. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $AMCR.

$AMCR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMCR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMCR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMCR forecast page.

$AMCR Insider Trading Activity

$AMCR insiders have traded $AMCR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER KONIECZNY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,004,780

ARUN NAYAR has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $995,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ACHAL AGARWAL has made 5 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $504,793 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NICHOLAS T. LONG sold 7,230 shares for an estimated $76,276

ANDREA E. BERTONE sold 6,138 shares for an estimated $64,755

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $AMCR stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

