New Analyst Forecast: $AMCR Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMCR. Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a price target of 11.0 for AMCR.

$AMCR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMCR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AMCR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $12.0 on 07/02/2025

$AMCR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMCR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$AMCR Insider Trading Activity

$AMCR insiders have traded $AMCR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER KONIECZNY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,004,780

ARUN NAYAR has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $995,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ACHAL AGARWAL has made 5 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $504,793 and 0 sales.

$AMCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 394 institutional investors add shares of $AMCR stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

