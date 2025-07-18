New Analyst Forecast: $AMBP Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMBP. Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a price target of 5.0 for AMBP.
$AMBP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMBP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMBP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5.0 on 07/18/2025
- Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $4.5 on 07/09/2025
- Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $5.0 on 07/03/2025
- Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.1 on 06/25/2025
$AMBP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $AMBP stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 5,902,246 shares (+172.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,824,782
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,836,126 shares (+205.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,565,100
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,617,098 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,903,635
- CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 2,028,848 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,127,120
- BOUNDARY CREEK ADVISORS LP removed 1,709,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,163,097
- ANCHORAGE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. added 1,664,083 shares (+85.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,025,530
- BW GESTAO DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. removed 1,097,120 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,313,302
