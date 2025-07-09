New Analyst Forecast: $AMBP Given $4.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMBP. Curt Woodworth from UBS set a price target of 4.5 for AMBP.

$AMBP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMBP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMBP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.3.

Here are some recent targets:

Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $4.5 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $5.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.1 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $3.45 on 04/25/2025

$AMBP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $AMBP stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

