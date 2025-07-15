New Analyst Forecast: $AMBC Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMBC. Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a price target of 10.0 for AMBC.

$AMBC Insider Trading Activity

$AMBC insiders have traded $AMBC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL D PRICE has made 2 purchases buying 76,986 shares for an estimated $499,642 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CLAUDE LEBLANC (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $260,000

JEFFREY SCOTT STEIN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $96,900 and 0 sales.

$AMBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $AMBC stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

