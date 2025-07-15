New Analyst Forecast: $AMBC Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMBC. Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a price target of 10.0 for AMBC.
$AMBC Insider Trading Activity
$AMBC insiders have traded $AMBC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL D PRICE has made 2 purchases buying 76,986 shares for an estimated $499,642 and 0 sales.
- CLAUDE LEBLANC (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $260,000
- JEFFREY SCOTT STEIN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $96,900 and 0 sales.
$AMBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $AMBC stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,065,833 shares (-38.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,826,038
- REPERTOIRE PARTNERS LP removed 987,756 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,642,865
- STATE STREET CORP removed 761,748 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,665,295
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 723,712 shares (+190.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,332,480
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 589,437 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,157,573
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 555,166 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,857,702
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 522,484 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,571,735
