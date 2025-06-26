Stocks
AMAT

New Analyst Forecast: $AMAT Given 'Overweight' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $AMAT.

$AMAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/16/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
  • Edward Jones issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/17/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMAT forecast page.

$AMAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $195.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $220.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $195.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $162.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/22/2025

$AMAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AMAT Insider Trading Activity

$AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GARY E DICKERSON (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,865,081 and 0 sales.
  • ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,283 shares for an estimated $212,355.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,028 institutional investors add shares of $AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

