New Analyst Forecast: $AMAT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $AMAT.

$AMAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Edward Jones issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/17/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMAT forecast page.

$AMAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $195.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $220.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $195.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $162.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/22/2025

$AMAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 06/06, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17 and 0 sales.

on 06/06, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 05/08.

on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 05/08. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/19 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/16.

on 03/19 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/16. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $250,000 on 01/22.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AMAT Insider Trading Activity

$AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY E DICKERSON (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,865,081 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,283 shares for an estimated $212,355.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,028 institutional investors add shares of $AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.