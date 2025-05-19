Stocks
AMAT

New Analyst Forecast: $AMAT Given $195.0 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMAT. Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 195.0 for AMAT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMAT forecast page.

$AMAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $195.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $162.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/22/2025

$AMAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AMAT Insider Trading Activity

$AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GARY E DICKERSON (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,865,081 and 0 sales.
  • ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 721 shares for an estimated $111,981.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,028 institutional investors add shares of $AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice.






