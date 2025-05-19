New Analyst Forecast: $AMAT Given $195.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMAT. Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 195.0 for AMAT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMAT forecast page.
$AMAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $195.0 on 05/16/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $162.0 on 05/16/2025
- Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 05/16/2025
- Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/22/2025
$AMAT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 03/17, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/19 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/16, 12/23.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 12/11 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.
- SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $250,000 on 01/22.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 11/27.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$AMAT Insider Trading Activity
$AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY E DICKERSON (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,865,081 and 0 sales.
- ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 721 shares for an estimated $111,981.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,028 institutional investors add shares of $AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,944,193 shares (+2401.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $427,261,288
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,873,111 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $416,945,868
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,787,601 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $404,536,657
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,675,965 shares (-72.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $388,336,040
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,542,308 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,455,550
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 1,710,890 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,242,040
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,691,428 shares (+43.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,460,031
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.