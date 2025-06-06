New Analyst Forecast: $AM Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AM. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $AM.
$AM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AM in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/03/2025
$AM Insider Trading Activity
$AM insiders have traded $AM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BROOKS J KLIMLEY sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $94,400
- JANINE J MCARDLE purchased 1,174 shares for an estimated $17,739
$AM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $AM stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 9,105,194 shares (-90.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,893,492
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP added 2,848,303 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,269,454
- CINCTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,488,840 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,799,120
- TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. added 2,242,283 shares (+31.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,361,094
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,661,162 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,900,916
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,562,184 shares (-90.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,119,312
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,471,059 shares (+126.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,479,062
